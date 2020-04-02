Here's the Secret to Beating the Salt and Pepper Challenge on TikTok

If you're wondering why people on social media are suddenly pouring salt and pepper onto their countertops, it's most likely because of the salt and pepper shaker game, which is gaining tons of popularity on TikTok. But don't worry, unlike the plethora of dangerous trends that have already been seen on the social app, this challenge is actually not hazardous enough to land people in the hospital.

If you're curious to know the details of the game, read on.