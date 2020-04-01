Here’s What All of Those “CEO” Comments on TikTok Actually Mean

Here’s What All of Those “CEO” Comments on TikTok Actually MeanBy Abi Travis
It seems like there’s a new TikTok trend to keep track of pretty much every single day. We’re not trying to sound like oldie oldsters or anything, but seriously: How does everyone keep up with the TikTok trends? You may have noticed a ton of comments lately include the phrase “CEO of ____.” What’s up with that? We were wondering the same thing, so we did some research and figured it out! Here’s what CEO means on TikTok.
What does “CEO” mean on TikTok?
Before we cover the meaning of CEO in the world of TikTok, we have to talk about what it means outside of TikTok. Luckily, that’s super easy. CEO stands for Chief Executive Officer, which is generally the highest-ranking person in a company. The head honcho. The big boss.
It might surprise you to learn that on TikTok, CEO means pretty much the same thing. Basically, people comment “CEO of [insert something here]” on popular TikToks to indicate that the person in the TikTok is especially good at something. So, for instance, there’s this TikTok from user @lemurk1ng where people are singing along to the lyrics of “Jingle Bell Rock” when Genius Lyrics throws them for a loop:
In the comment section, people gave these carolers the titles of “CEO of 1957” and “CEO of lyrics”. In another TikTok video where a young boy throws a can of soup onto the tile floor, people in the comments called him the “CEO of cracking tiles” and the “CEO of soup". (Look, we’re not saying the TikTok CEO trend is particularly hilarious. We’re just explaining what it is.)
You most often see “CEO of _____” comments on the “For You” page.
The “For You” page (or FYP for those in the know) is basically the home page of TikTok. Users can scroll through the page to find TikTok videos that are trending or have been otherwise mysteriously chosen by the app’s algorithm as something you’ll be interested in. As those videos get more and more popular, the CEO comments start to make their appearance.
You’ll also see “FYP” comments as you scroll through popular TikTok videos. Those are from fans who think the video deserves to be included on the “For You” page in order to become even more viral. And, of course, there are all of the trends covered in TikTok videos themselves, rather than just in the comment section — the latest obsessions appear to be charcuterie boards and whipped hot chocolate.
It seems like the CEO comments on TikTok first started appearing back in December of 2019, and so far, they don’t seem to be losing popularity. Hoping to get your own official TikTok title? Well, that means you’re gonna have to post a video of you doing something well. Or horribly. If you manage to go viral, the CEO comments will probably be right around the corner. For now, you can just say you’re the self-appointed CEO of knowing what CEO comments on TikTok are. Congratulations!
