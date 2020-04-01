Here’s What All of Those “CEO” Comments on TikTok Actually Mean

It seems like the CEO comments on TikTok first started appearing back in December of 2019, and so far, they don’t seem to be losing popularity. Hoping to get your own official TikTok title? Well, that means you’re gonna have to post a video of you doing something well. Or horribly. If you manage to go viral, the CEO comments will probably be right around the corner. For now, you can just say you’re the self-appointed CEO of knowing what CEO comments on TikTok are. Congratulations!