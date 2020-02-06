Kids Are Passing out on Camera for Views on TikTok, and It's Incredibly Upsetting

A deadly trend is once again making its way around the internet more than two decades after it first made headlines. Videos documenting the "Pass-Out Challenge," also known as the "Choking Game," are quickly spreading across TikTok, inciting panic amongst parents.

The goal is to temporarily cut off the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain in order to experience a moment of euphoria and lightheadedness when breathing recommences, but the manner in which these kids are blocking their air supply is highly disturbing.