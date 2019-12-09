Fans Are Saying the "Lucid Dreams" TikTok Challenge Predicted Juice WRLD's Death

The internet is currently mourning the loss of Juice WRLD, who passed away on Dec. 8 in Chicago from a seizure at only 21 years old. His death came as a shock to his fans, as he didn't have any known chronic health problems to predict his death.

But while fans are dealing with his loss, a lot of people are pointing at some eerie similarities between his death and his lyrics, as well as a viral trend on TikTok where users dancing to Juice WRLD's song "Lucid Dreams" fake a seizure partway through the song.

Source: Getty Images

The Lucid Dreams challenge happened before his death. Fans of the popular short-video app have been making the videos for a while now, with different versions of it being viewed millions of times. In the videos, fans fake seizures at the line "lucid dreams," faking violent convulsions and spilling water from their mouths, only to resume dancing. The challenge started months before his death, but many of his fans find the similarities unsettling.

"This didn't age very well," one user commented on a video of the challenge. "This trend basically knew what was going to happen," another pointed out. Some are even requesting that some of the videos be taken down, considering it insensitive to the way he died.

Some of Juice WRLD's lyrics also suggested an early death. Juice WRLD's hit song "Legends" alluded to dying at 21, which some are saying makes his death more unsettling. In the song, Juice WRLD raps, "What’s the 27 Club? / We ain’t making it past 21 / They tell me I’m-a be a legend / I don’t want that title now / ‘Cause all the legends seem to die out / What the f--k is this about?"

Source: Getty Images

The 27 Club is a group of other famous artists who died at 27, usually of overdoses or other drug-related problems. Artists like Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain are notable people who are considered part of the 27 Club. "Legends" was originally a track dedicated to other rappers, like Juice WRLD, who passed before they turned 21, such as XXXTentacion and Lil Peep. XXXTentacion was shot in 2018 and Lil Peep died from an accidental Xanax overdose at 21.

So, what really happened to Juice WRLD? According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport, and was administered Narcan on site before being taken to the hospital. At the hospital, he suffered from cardiac arrest and passed away. At the time, his girlfriend told authorities that he frequently used Percocet, which is why Narcan was administered on-site.