Rapper Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Revealed by Medical Examiner

The music world was left stunned on Dec. 8 when reports surfaced that up-and-coming rapper, Juice Wrld, had died just six days after his 21st birthday. 

Multiple outlets confirmed that the "Lucid Dreams" singer, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway Airport in a private jet. 

What really happened to Juice Wrld? 

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office (via Fox News), the rapper passed away from an accidental overdose "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."