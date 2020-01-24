We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The "Outlet Challenge" on TikTok Is Stupidity at Its Finest

Remember the "Tide Pod Challenge" of 2018 that saw kids across the country consume the laundry detergent packets for absolutely no reason at all? Well, back then we were certain that humanity had hit an all-time low, but the youths of today seem determined to prove us wrong.

A new fad called the "Outlet Challenge" is currently making waves on TikTok, and it’s wasting a lot of firefighters’ time. It requires a phone charger, a penny, and a wall outlet… three things that should not be said in the same sentence.

What is the "Outlet Challenge" on TikTok?

The challenge involves slipping a penny into the narrow slot between a plugged in phone charger and a wall outlet. The goal, apparently, is to see sparks fly, but the dangerous stunt is sparking actual fires instead.