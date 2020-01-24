The "Outlet Challenge" on TikTok Is Stupidity at Its Finest

Remember the "Tide Pod Challenge" of 2018 that saw kids across the country consume the laundry detergent packets for absolutely no reason at all? Well, back then we were certain that humanity had hit an all-time low, but the youths of today seem determined to prove us wrong.

A new fad called the "Outlet Challenge" is currently making waves on TikTok, and it’s wasting a lot of firefighters’ time. It requires a phone charger, a penny, and a wall outlet… three things that should not be said in the same sentence.