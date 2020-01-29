Then there are the more run-of-the-mill funny things people do on the internet to make others giggle. Self-humiliation is usually a good way to go about doing that, which might be why Mollie O'Brien thought it'd be a good idea to jam a harmonica in her mouth. It's a comedy slam dunk. Every time she breathes, wheezy brass notes would uncontrollably emit from her instrument-stuffed gullet. It's brilliant.

Well it was, until it got stuck.