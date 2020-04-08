Who Is Lele Pons From TikTok? She Went Viral After Her Dance Accident

One of the celebrities who is getting a lot of attention for her TikTok page is host and internet star Lele Pons.

Downloading TikTok and making a profile is an easy way to mindlessly spend hours on your phone, but creating and perfecting videos is another way to lose track of time on the app. More and more celebrities and other public figures have been creating TikTok accounts as a way to reach their fanbase, and it's led to an influx in highly watchable content.

Who is Lele Pons from TikTok? Read on to find out more about the viral internet star, and for all the details on the crazy video that had her making headlines.

After a TikTok dance video led to her crashing through a glass door, Lele gained millions of views, and she became a meme star.

Who is Lele Pons from TikTok?

Before creating her now-famous TikTok dance video, Lele was best known as the host for Season 7 of the Mexican version of The Voice, La Voz. The 23-year-old was born in Caracas, Venezuela, but she was raised in Miami. After graduating from the Miami Country Day School in 2015, Lele moved to Los Angeles to further a dream of having a career in the public eye.

Lele's career on the internet began with her Vine channel. She dedicated her full-time efforts to creating content on the app, and she was the first person on the platform to reach one billion loops. With her platform on the rise, Lele also started a jewelry company, UNO Magnetic. She co-authored the book Surviving High School with Melissa de la Cruz, which was based on Lele's own struggles in school.

She shifted her career to TV and she appeared on MTV's series remake of Scream. Her character, Leah, was the first one to be killed on the series. Lele might best be known for her appearances in several music videos for top songs. She appeared in the video for "Havana" by Camila Cabello, in "The Middle" by Maren Morris, Zedd, and Grey, and "She's Out of Her Mind" by Blink-182, among others.

