Henry Cavill Suffered a Minor Leg Injury While Working on Season 2 of 'The Witcher'
Actor Henry Cavill is taking a brief break from the shooting of Season 2 of The Witcher due to a minor injury he endured while working on an assault course on-set. According to The Sun, the actor was 20 feet high in the air when the accident took place. The shooting of The Witcher is expected to continue while Henry is in recovery.
Henry Cavill suffered a minor injury on the set of 'The Witcher.'
According to The Sun, the actor was wearing a safety harness while working his way through an assault course located at the Arborfield Studios in Berkshire, U.K. As the outlet prompts, the scene involved swinging axes as well.
"The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury," a source told The Sun.
"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly. [...] He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury," the source added.
The shooting of Season 2 of 'The Witcher' has been hindered by several setbacks.
The filming of The Witcher shut down in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The work resumed a few months later, in August 2020, only to be put to a halt again in November 2020, when four crew members tested positive.
According to Deadline, the crew will work around Henry's injury.
Season 2 of 'The Witcher' will shed light on Geralt of Rivia's struggles with chronic pain.
In the original book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, Geralt of Rivia suffers an injury that ends up changing his life for good, a Twitter user named @mustangsart wrote in a thread posted on Nov. 9, 2020.
The tweet caught the attention of series writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — who has pledged to draw more attention to the condition with the Netflix series.
Henry altered his workout in preparation for his appearance on Season 1 of 'The Witcher.'
As the actor explained in a previous interview with Men's Health, he started doing fasted cardio routines to ensure that he would get into ship-shape by the time the shooting of Season 1 of The Witcher began.
The 20-minute-long sessions enabled him to burn more fat — and accentuate the sizeable muscles underneath.
"It's only 20 minutes, so it's not massively exhausting [...] It's not like doing HIIT, which, psychologically, can be quite gruelling. My heart rate's at 125-135bpm, so it has a really good effect on fat-loss," Henry told Men's Health.
"Out of all the things I've done in the past, I think the fasted cardio stuff is actually working best for me," he admitted later on in the interview.