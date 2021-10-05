Danielle Is the Unsung Hero in Netflix's 'Maid,' and We're Here for It

Netflix’s new series Maid is already taking the world by storm, and the fact that it’s based on a true story is even more heartbreaking. It follows the story of a recently abused mother, Alex (Margaret Qualley), trying to gain back custody of her daughter.

Within the show, Alex meets many characters along the way, some who hinder her and others who help her. And when we meet Danielle, many of us not only have a moment of recognition, but we also are eager to learn much more about her. Who is Danielle in the Maid cast and what is her relationship to Alex?

Danielle is a fellow woman whom Alex meets along her journey in ‘Maid.’

In Episode 2 ("Ponies") of Maid, Alex befriends a woman named Danielle, whom she meets in the women’s shelter when Danielle brings some toys that a previous resident left behind to cheer up Alex's daughter Maddy. Both Alex and Danielle live at the shelter and share a similar experience of having been mentally and physically abused by their ex-boyfriends. While Alex is on a very clear mission to win legal custody of her daughter, Danielle is fully supportive of her.

Danielle encourages Alex to continue going after what she wants and not to give up. Her character is both inspirational, but also enjoyable to watch. Danielle actually encourages and accompanies Alex to go get the money she earned from Regina, who didn't pay Alex for her cleaning services. So in a mischievous plot to get Alex's earnings, Danielle steals Regina's dog .... We would steal a dog too if we had a good reason to.

