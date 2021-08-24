Netflix's 'Maid' Trailer: A Glimpse of a Young Woman Who Desires a Life of Luxury

Netflix’s Maid trailer reveals that the new series is indeed based on a true story. The series was adapted from Stephanie Land’s best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive .

As the trailer starts, viewers begin to follow the story of single mother Alex (Margaret Qualley). Alex can be seen writing in a journal as she explains that she’s working on a story about a woman.

The teaser continues with glimpses of Alex playing with her young daughter. Alex then goes on to share more details about the woman she’s writing about.

“She lives in a big, beautiful house. It’s the kind of house that’s on the cover of a magazine," Alex says.