Here's the 'Insecure' Recap You Need Before Jumping in to Season 4

Yes, that’s right. Season 4 of Insecure is (finally) back and as Issa Rae, as her character, Issa Dee, says in the trailer for the new installment of the show, “I’m on this forward path. I’m focused. It’s like no job, no man. All of this sounds bad, but it’s actually really good.”

If you’re feeling low and/or down on yourself lately, a pep-talk in your bathroom mirror from Issa Rae might be just the thing that snaps you out of your funk.

Audiences have come to be familiar with the lovable mess that is Issa’s life and the rest of her friends and lovers. Season 3 was no exception, and fans saw Issa floundering along as usual, but also making some positive life changes by the time the finale rolled through.

Keep reading for a recap on last season's Insecure drama so you can be up-to-date for the Season 4 premiere.

But with multiple seasons under its belt, some viewers may be confused about what exactly happened during Insecure’s Season 3 finale and how things may play out for each character on Season 4 of the show. Don’t worry, Distractify has you covered.

Here’s the Insecure Season 3 finale recap you need to prepare for Season 4.

The final episode of Season 3 revolved around Issa’s 30th birthday, for which Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) surprised Issa with an outdoor screening of The Last Dragon. The screening was being organized by Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) friend, Condola (Christina Elmore), who the girls had met previously at Tiffany’s baby shower. Keep Condola in mind, she’s important later.

Before picking Issa up at home to head to the cemetery, Molly spots Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) aka “Lyft Bae” at Issa’s front door holding flowers, presumably there to explain his weeks-long absence. But Molly turns Nathan away before he’s able to talk to Issa and explain why he ghosted her. Molly and Issa then head to the movie screening, and Issa has no idea that Nathan was ever there in the first place.

It seems like everyone they know is at this screening, and each of the girls runs into old flames. Kelli sees not one, not two, but three men she’s slept with. Molly runs into Jared (Langston Kerman), the guy she ditched back in Season 1 because he admitted to having sex with a guy ONE TIME. Molly even sighs with relief when she sees Jared at the screening with another guy, believing herself to have dodged some sort of gay bullet… Girl, please!

With everyone running into their exes, Issa, of course, runs into Lawrence (Jay Ellis), and within minutes, the two are riffing about the movie. They seem to reconnect, and Lawrence brings Issa her favorite candy and really listens to her when she talks about putting the block party on hold while she gets a hold of her own life and starts making better decisions.

When Molly and Issa get back home, Molly tells Issa that Nathan had been by earlier but that Molly had sent him on his way. Issa calls Molly out on her negativity and for always assuming the worst in others, while she has plenty of pettiness and negativity to work through herself. Molly is forced to confront behaviors that have been getting her into hot water all season long, and hopefully in Season 4, she’ll finally get out of her own way.