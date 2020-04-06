Liam Hemsworth Has Definitely Moved on Since His Divorce From Miley Cyrus

In a turn very few saw coming, Miley and Liam got back together, seemingly for good, in 2016. Their engagement was back on several months later, and the two wed in an intimate at-home ceremony in Nashville in December of 2018.

Much to the devastation of their diehard fans, Liam and Miley opened up about their intention to divorce in the summer of 2019, and Miley was in a high-profile relationship with Kaitlynn Carter within days after said announcement.