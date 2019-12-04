Get Ready to Laugh! Kevin Hart and John Travolta to Star in New Quibi Series 'Die Hart'By Gabrielle Bernardini
Move over, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and every other streaming platform on the market today ... because Quibi is about to take off in the new year and become the next big on-the-go media service for consumers. So, what is Quibi?
The new app will target millennials and provide viewers with short-form media, with videos clocking in at no longer than 10 minutes. Additionally, users will only be able to watch these scripted, non-scripted, and news shows using their mobile device.
According to TV Guide, Quibi will release their scripted content in "chapters," with a reported total run time of two hours. So, with the platform set to launch on April, 6, 2020, what shows can viewers expect to appear on Quibi?
Quibi has a lineup of A-list stars for their new short-form shows.
This new mobile-first streaming service has already partnered with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Basically, you'll be able to catch A-list stars like Kevin Hart, Zac Efron, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, and more on the new app. So, what type of shows will Quibi be releasing on their app?
If you like a mix of action and comedy, you should check out Kevin Hart and John Travolta's new Quibi series Die Hart. According to Deadline, the comedian will star as a "fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick."
When a director offers Kevin his dream role as a leading action star, he jumps at the opportunity, but he first must train for his big performance.
Kevin will now be pushed to his limits by his crazy action school coach (John).
Game of Thrones actor Sophie is tackling a new role in the Quibi show Survive, which will follow a woman (Sophie) who becomes stranded on a mountain after surviving a plane crash. Another scripted series slated for the new streaming service will star and be executive produced by Anna Kendrick. Dummy will follow an aspiring writer (Anna) and a sex doll.
As for unscripted shows, fans of the pop trio the Jonas Brothers can catch singer Joe exploring cities all over the world while on tour. Well, any fan of the Jo Bros will not want to miss his travel journey.
If you're a fan of pop stars, Justin Timberlake is set to star in a series about aspiring musicians. He'll talk to them about what inspired these singers to get into the music industry, and JT will even perform a duet with them. Cue the screams.
Aside from producing scripted and non-scripted shows on Quibi, the platform will also host different news programs about lifestyle, beauty, cooking, and etc. America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks will use her supermodel influence in a new docuseries aimed at talking about beauty standards in the industry.
Basketball star Stephen Curry is taking his talents off the court with a new docuseries (Benedict Men) that focuses on the competitive high school sport. Basically, get ready to remain glued to your phone (if you're not already).
How to watch Quibi shows?
To watch these "quick-bite" programs, all you'll need is a mobile smartphone device. ... Oh, and a few bucks each month. Yes, like many streaming services, this app is not free. However, you won't break the bank if you decide to jump on the Quibi bandwagon.
Quibi will charge users $4.99 per month to stream the shows. Though, this program will not be free of ads. According to TV Guide, an ad will play before each video. If you would like to sign up for an ad-free experience, you will pay an additional charge, which will cost you $7.99 per month.
Check out the complete list of shows premiering on Quibi:
Drama Series:
- Frat Boy Genius
- The Fugitive
- Don't Look Deeper
- The Stranger
- Crazy Talented
- Charlemagne
- The Last American Vampire
- When the Street Lights Go On
- #Freerayshawn
- Untitled Guillermo del Toro project
- Untitled Liam Hemsworth thriller project
- Survive
- Swimming with Sharks
- Wireless
- El Señor de Los Cielos prequel
Comedy Series:
- Dummy
- The Now
- Mapleworth Murders
- Royalties
- Winos
- Die Hart
- Last Resort
- Memory Hole
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Varsity Blues
- Kirby Jenner
- Nice One!
- Agua Donkeys
- Flipped
- Untitled Cara Delevingne show
- Rapper Warrior Ninja
- Nikki Fre$h
- Floored
- Junior High
- Skinny Dip
- Action Scene
News Programs:
- The Drop
- NBC News
- Late Night This Morning
- 60 in 6
- The Weather Channel
- Untitled Dodo series
- ESPN
Horror Series:
- Emma
- Wolves and Villagers
- Spielberg's After Dark
- 50 States of Fright
- Tomie
Reality Series:
- Thanks a Million
- Elba vs. Block
- Chrissy's Court
- Punk'd and Singled Out
- BEAUTY
- Fight Like a Girl
- Shape of Pasta
- Centerpiece
- Nightgowns
- You Ain't Got These
- Biggest Little Cook-Off
- Benedict Men
- This Day in Useless Celebrity History
- Killing Zac Efron
- Cup of Joe
- Untitled music competition show
- Skrrt with Offset
- Blackballed
- Slugfest
- Last Looks
- Potty Talk
