Get Ready to Laugh! Kevin Hart and John Travolta to Star in New Quibi Series 'Die Hart'

Move over, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and every other streaming platform on the market today ... because Quibi is about to take off in the new year and become the next big on-the-go media service for consumers. So, what is Quibi?

The new app will target millennials and provide viewers with short-form media, with videos clocking in at no longer than 10 minutes. Additionally, users will only be able to watch these scripted, non-scripted, and news shows using their mobile device.