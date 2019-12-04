We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kevin-hart-john-travolta-1-1580931340315.jpg
Source: Getty

Get Ready to Laugh! Kevin Hart and John Travolta to Star in New Quibi Series 'Die Hart'

By

Move over, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and every other streaming platform on the market today ... because Quibi is about to take off in the new year and become the next big on-the-go media service for consumers. So, what is Quibi? 

The new app will target millennials and provide viewers with short-form media, with videos clocking in at no longer than 10 minutes. Additionally, users will only be able to watch these scripted, non-scripted, and news shows using their mobile device.  

According to TV Guide, Quibi will release their scripted content in "chapters," with a reported total run time of two hours. So, with the platform set to launch on April, 6, 2020, what shows can viewers expect to appear on Quibi?

Quibi has a lineup of A-list stars for their new short-form shows.