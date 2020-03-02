We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Wait, Is Cody Simpson Planning on Starting a Family With Miley Cyrus?

Let's be honest: No one saw Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance coming. Merely a month after Miley's highly publicized relationship with Liam Hemsworth ended, the singer was seen smooching the Australian musician at a shop in Los Angeles. And now, just four months later, they're still going strong.

But fans are now wondering if the happy couple is trying to start a family, and some actually suspect that Miley is already pregnant. Could there be any truth to these rumors? And how did they begin? Let's find out.