Miley Cyrus on Dating Amid a Global Pandemic: "I Do a Lot of FaceTime Sex"

The romance rumors between Miley and Cody have been going on since 2014 (but more on that later) and they resurfaced when the couple was spotted at an L.A. grocery store on Oct. 3, 2020 according to TMZ . The two were perusing the sushi section and when they sat down, Miley was on Cody's lap and the two began kissing.

An onlooker also told TMZ that the two looked to be having an intense and emotional conversation together, and that their PDA was continuous throughout the time they were at the store. Any skeptic who thinks that this was a PR stunt would be interested to know that Cody and Miley bolted once they realized that people were spotting them together.

The two proceeded to date for almost a year, until they decided to part ways to "individually just working on [them]selves to become the people that [they] wanna be," Miley told TMZ.

Although we're totally heartbroken, it sounds like Miley is fine with it, and ready to be single for a while. She may be out of the dating game for the foreseeable future.