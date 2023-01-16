Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Because of "Flowers," Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Miley Cyrus By Chris Barilla Jan. 16 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

The story of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's romance is one for the ages in terms of celebrity relationships. However, the circumstances of their split were messy, to say the least — and even long after their union dissolved, the two are not exactly on the best terms.

Article continues below advertisement

With the release of Miley's new song "Flowers" seeing her seemingly shade Liam, fans are once again discussing the past couple and what exactly went down between them. With that being said, did Liam cheat on Miley?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus?

Although things didn't exactly end well between Liam and Miley, there have been no confirmed instances of the actor cheating on the singer. In the wake of her releasing "Flowers," a rumor began catching steam on Twitter. It insinuated that the house where the song's music video was filmed was the same house that Liam used to cheat on Miley with over a dozen different women.

"Miley Cyrus filming the 'Flowers' music video in the same house Liam used to cheat on her with … all hail Queen Miley. As if I didn’t already love 'Flowers' enough for the 'When I Was Your Man' references," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let me get this straight. Miley sampled Bruno Mars’s 'When I Was Your Man,' a song Liam dedicated to her, wrote counter lyrics, released the song on Liam’s bday, and shot the video in the house he used to cheat on her in. That’s genius," chimed in another.

Many fans joined in, with some tweets racking up tens of thousands of likes and millions of impressions. However, there is no verifiable way to confirm if this is a fact at the time of writing. Neither Liam nor Miley has spoken out about the house or the rumored situation with "Flowers," and it appears as though the idea is largely being fueled by word-of-mouth on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Miley was accused of cheating on Liam in the past.

Although there are no proven instances of Liam cheating on Miley, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has denied rumors that she cheated on her former husband in the past. In an emotional string of tweets in 2019, Miley shared with fans, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will."