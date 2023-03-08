Some Fans Are Speculating That Miley Cyrus and Brunos Mars Dated Because of These Lyrics
In terms of 21st century pop music, few stars can hold a candle to names such as Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. The two artists have developed fanbases numbering in the millions that have consistently catapulted their music to the tops of the charts.
Miley and Bruno's names have existed in a similar sphere for many years now, but is there any relationship between them that extends beyond their both being popular musicians? Did Bruno and Miley ever date? Fans have theories based on some lyrics, so let's take a look.
Did Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars ever date each other?
Upon the release of her now-hit track "Flowers," Miley's fans began immediately dissecting the lyrics for any and all meaning that they may contain. Naturally, many drew links between the singer's words and her past relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, but a select few put together another theory from the song — that Miley and Bruno had dated in the past.
What would lead someone to believe this, you might ask? Well, it's due to a similarity between the lyrics for Miley's "Flowers" and Bruno's "When I Was Your Man." Both songs focus on a breakup, but there is one clear overlap.
A portion of Bruno's lyrics read "I should have brought you flowers and held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance."
On Miley's song, she sings, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."
Clearly, there are overlaps between the flowers, dancing, and aspects of loving someone better in retrospect. So, did the two ever date?
There have never been any reports of the two being romantically involved with each other, so it appears as though it's just a coincidence that the song's lyrics overlap so much.
Indeed, Bruno wrote the song about his girlfriend, Jessica Caban, whom he has dated consistently from 2011 onward. On Miley's part, "Flowers" is inferred to have been written about Liam, whom she was on and off with from 2008 until 2019 (they were married briefly toward the end of their relationship as well). Given the time frames of both of their relationships, it doesn't seem like there would have been any time for the two to date anyway.