Bruno Mars Is Lowkey Working on New Music and a Disney Movie

It might feel like we haven't heard from R&B and funk singer Bruno Mars (also known as Peter Gene Hernandez), but the music icon has been hard at work on new music and new projects. Bruno Mars, who gained popularity in 2010 for tracks like "Nothin' on You," "Billionaire," and Just the Way You Are." Bruno's last album to come out was 24k Magic in 2016, which won Album, Record, and Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. It also gave us "Uptown Funk," which to this day is still catchy as heck.

The singer started his Vegas residency in 2016 and went on the 24k Magic World Tour which ended in December 2018. Where is he now?

What is Bruno Mars up to these days?

Bruno actually hasn't left the music scene! He's still here and he's making new music — as well as helping those who are in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Back in late March, the "Uptown Funk" singer donated $1 million to MGM employees (Bruno had been performing his residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM) who had lost their jobs due to COVID-19. He also has other exciting projects up his sleeve (we'll get to that in a second).

His rep stated that, "The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he's in the creative process of working on his next album," which explains why the singer wanted to give back. The rep added, "With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees because they help make these shows possible."

Not only is Bruno Mars working on a new album and is scheduled to return to Park MGM once it's safe to hold concerts again, but he's also going to star in and produce a Disney musical featuring his own original songs, according to Variety. While not much is known about the project, Bruno's involvement with the Disney film was announced back in February. It's unclear at this time whether the coronavirus has impacted production, but since we don't have a release day anyway, it's safe to assume things are (hopefully) on track.

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

Besides starting his Las Vegas residency, working on a new album, and partnering with Disney, Bruno Mars also collaborated with artist Chic in 2018, joined forces with Cardi B in February 2019 and released "Please Me," and worked with Ed Sheeran on the song "Blow" which came out in July of the same year.