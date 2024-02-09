Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Does Miley Cyrus Like Taylor Swift? Let's Unpack Their Relationship By Kelly Corbett Feb. 8 2024, Published 7:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

At the 66th Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift were the talk of the town. Miley won her first Grammy ever for Pop Solo Performance, gave a killer performance of "Flowers," and just as she thought she was done for the night, she won another Grammy for Record of the Year. Meanwhile, Taylor won Album of the Year and took home her 13th gold-plated gramophone. She also announced her new album "The Toutured Poets Society."

For many millennial women who grew up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Taylor's early hits, seeing these queens have their night was the perfect dose of nostalgia. And in a perfect world, Miley and Taylor would have left the show together arm-in-arm to celebrate, because somehow it's girl math that if we love Miley and we love Taylor then they should love each other, right? Well, that most likely didn't happen as Miley and Taylor were seated at opposite ends of the room and didn't seem to interact at all.

But what if they were seated closer to one another? Would they have huged it out? Or pose for a picture together? Heck, does Miley Cyrus even like Taylor Swift? Let's discuss.

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift at the 2009 Grammy Awards

Does Miley Cyrus like Taylor Swift?

Miley and Taylor's interactions have ranged from friendly to distant over the years, making it difficult to definitively assess the nature of their relationship. But from the looks of it, Miley doesn't like nor dislike Taylor. She seemingly has neutral feelings toward her, but may have had different thoughts about her in the past. And at one point, the ladies were friends. Let's go back to the beginning of their relationship, circa 2009.

That year, Taylor marked her first-ever Grammy performance with "Fifteen," joined on stage by a surprise guest: Miley. Ahead of the performance, CBS caught up with Miley and Taylor who both said the decision to perform together was a no-brainer. "Our personalities are different so it works, Taylor said of their new friendship, with Miley chiming in "and our voices." They also noted they both live in the same town so they would see each other around.

Also in 2009, Hannah Montana: The Movie came out, which featured a cameo from Taylor, further confirming that the girls were actually friends in the late 2000s. But then a few years passed and nothing much happened between the ladies. They each were building their respective careers. However, Taylor did show support for Miley after her controversial twerk-filled VMA performance in 2013 featuring Robin Thicke.

“Honestly, I think that I cheer on anybody who is living their life on their own terms and wearing what they want to wear and representing what they want to represent,” Taylor told Tout Le Monde En Parle (via Seventeen). “I think that no other female artist should be able to tell me to wear less clothes and I’m not gonna tell any other female artist to wear more clothes," she said. However, as time went on Miley's star power seemed to fade as Taylor's waned.

Taylor was blowing up the charts and had a star-studded group of friends. And now the industry was comparing Miley to big pop stars like Taylor.

In a 2015 New York Times profile about Miley's new music and style post-Disney, Miley acknowledged Taylor's newly acquired celebrity posse, but claimed that wasn't something she'd be interested in being a part of. “I’m not trying to be in the squad,” she said. “None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I’m inspired by them.” That same year, Miley was also on the cover of Marie Claire where she was asked to give her opinion on a few topics, including Taylor's "Bad Blood" music video.

Miley answered: "I don't get the violence revenge thing. That's supposed to be a good example? And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my titties out? I'm not sure how titties are worse than guns."

Moreover, in 2018, Miley was caught liking an Instagram post that seemingly shaded Taylor's career, per Stylecaster. And in 2019, Miley posted an inappropriate GIF on X (formerly Twitter) of her twerking with Taylor dancing behind her. "It’s women’s day. To celebrate, will you Top like Taylor? Or Twerk like Miley? Please Answer," she wrote. It was unclear if Miley was trying to offend Taylor with the GIF or friendly. Either way, it definitely confused fans.

It’s Women’s Day! 😻 To celebrate, will you Top like Taylor? Or Twerk like Miley? Please Answer pic.twitter.com/eNte9TOtR9 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2019

Since then, there hasn't been too much happening on the Miley and Taylor front. That said, fans had their eyes peeled on them during the 2024 Grammys. They noticed that Taylor cheered for Miley when she won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, even though Taylor had also been nominated and just lost.

Another fan shared a clip on X of Miley's reaction to the news that Taylor was releasing a new album. While Miley continued to clap and smile at the announcement, some folks felt she was secretly rolling her eyes. Still, she appeared respectful.

miley cyrus during taylor swift new album announcement at the grammy’s pic.twitter.com/LF4vDj4gDV — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) February 5, 2024

Bottom line: Miley and Taylor's relationship is likely akin to two girls who once went to high school together. They don't keep in touch, but if they run into each other, they'll act cordial. Taylor tends to be perceived as more of a people pleaser, while Miley marches to the beat of her own drum.