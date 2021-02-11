Robin Thicke's Fiancée Has Experienced an Abortion and a Miscarriage

In 2014, they divorced due to irreconcilable differences. And a few years later, Paula accused Robin of domestic abuse, drug abuse, and cheating, which affected custody over their son, Julian. It's a lot!

Robin Thicke's personal life has been the center of attention for years. If you didn't know, the star was previously married to actress Paula Patton for 9 years (though their relationship spanned over 20). They met when they were teens at an all-ages dance club.

But now, he and Paula are in a better place and have settled a custody agreement for their child and he has grown another family of his own! Soon after he and his ex-wife split, he started dating a woman named April Love Geary who is 18 years his junior. Fast-forward to the present-day: Thicke and Geary are now engaged and have three children together. Get the details on kids and his new bride-to-be!

The singer had his first child, Julian Fuego Thicke, with Paula in April of 2010. Robin shares his other three kids — Mia, Lola, and Luca — with his fiancée April. They welcomed their first child Mia at the beginning of 2018 before getting engaged later that year. And their youngest, Luca Patrick, was just born in December of 2020. How cute is this bunch?!

Before they had their first child together, she and Robin dealt with a miscarriage. She talked about it in her Instagram stories in 2018 where she said: “I had one before Mia,” she shared. “But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

At the beginning of their relationship, people were consistently calling out their age gap. She never let those comments bother her. In an Instagram post in April of 2017 (after a few years of being an item), she showed off photos of them while on vacation where she captioned it: "We're out here LIVING while most of y'all are still bothered by an age gap 😴😴." Preach!

April is a 26-year-old model from Southern California who stands at 5 ft. 11in., per her IMDB page . Her Instagram bio even says: "I'm probably taller than you." It's unknown how exactly she and Robin crossed paths, but we do know that they started dating in 2015 and maybe even as early as late 2014. She was 20 years old at the time, while Robin was in his late 30s. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in France.

April had an abortion before she knew Robin.

More recently, last month, April took to her Instagram stories to open up about something she went through before she was seeing Robin. She talked about the fact that she had an abortion and discussed her experience with that. April started the series of videos with: "So my abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about it." She continued, "Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do so that's what's always kept me feeling OK about the decision."

She also mentioned that was by herself when she went to the abortion clinic and that the man who got her pregnant didn't treat her very well when she was going through the procedure. "Afterward, [the guy] came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport," she said. "So, you know, I did make the right decision cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?" she told her followers.