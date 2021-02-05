No Surprise Here, but Tom Brady's Kids Are Adorable

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in February 2009, welcomed son Benjamin Rein in late 2009 and daughter Vivian Lake in late 2012. Gisele gushed about her husband’s parenting skills in a 2020 Father’s Day post on Instagram .

"Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can," the 40-year-old wrote. "Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!"

Tom clearly has a close bond with each of his kids as evidenced by the way that he talks about them on social media. Last year, he referred to "Vivi" as "the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for" and praised his "young Bucs."

But all three have very distinct personalities: "Jack is just like me — he holds a lot in," Tom told Men’s Health in 2019. "Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be."