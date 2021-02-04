Is Tom Brady a Trump Supporter? He and the Former POTUS Are Old Golfing Buddies

As a general rule of thumb, most professional athletes tend to stay away from politics — and this includes Tom Brady . Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been directly asked whether he supported the 45th president of the United States when Donald Trump was still in office, Brady seemed to dance around the answer.

Is Tom Brady a Trump supporter?

Honestly, it's hard to say. In September 2015 — just months after Trump announced he was running in the 2016 election — Tom was asked about the red MAGA hat spotted in his locker. “[Trump] sent it to me via [Robert Kraft]. I’ve known him since 2002 when I judged one of his beauty pageants," Tom explained. "Imagine that. I was a judge at a Miss USA pageant in 2002. So, I’ve known him for a long time and he always gives me a call with different types of motivational speeches at different times.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Later that same month, Tom was asked whether he really thought Trump could win. “I hope so,” he told reporters. “It would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I can tell you that.” Of the MAGA hat, he added, "I thought it was a nice keepsake. It could be a nice piece of memorabilia.”

In December 2015, Tom was asked if he was going to vote for Trump — and he effectively skirted around the issue by mentioning they were old golfing buddies. “I don’t know. Am I going to vote for him? That’s a good question," he said at the time. "He’s a good friend and we’ve had a lot of time on the golf course together over the years."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom doubled down on his support for Trump later that December. “Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say," he said. “I support all my friends in everything they do. I think it’s pretty remarkable what he’s achieved in his life. You’re going from business, kind of an incredible businessman and then a TV star, and then getting into politics. It’s three different career paths. I think that is pretty remarkable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since then (for the most part), Tom has avoided questions specifically about the former POTUS. The quarterback most recently dodged a question pertaining to his support of Trump in January 2021. (See below.)

Tom Brady attempts to answer a question from @nrarmour about whether or not he thinks he would have the same room to weigh in on political and/or borderline controversial topics if he were Black. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/m8fTxjlrq1 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2021 Source: Twitter