Fans Think That 'The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Is a Trump Supporter

Fans Think That 'The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Is a Trump SupporterBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 1 2021, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
As every fan of The Bachelor knows, each season is always filled with drama — and Season 25 is no exception. And while we’ve seen the chaos unfold on our screens, a lot of the issues that come to surface happen by fans digging into the contestants' past lives.
That said, the latest lady who has come under the Bachelor Nation microscope is Rachael Kirkconnell. While it looks like she may be a front-runner based on her connection with Matt James from night one, fans of the show are not too fond of her these days. And the reason is that many viewers believe that Rachael is a Trump supporter. Here's the full scoop.
So, is Rachael Kirkconnell from 'The Bachelor' really a Trump supporter?
In case you haven't noticed, contestants on The Bachelor can quickly go from fan-favorites to most hated. And by the looks of it, Rachael is definitely in the hot seat.
In a Reddit post, a user shared a screenshot of Rachael liking a photo of two women. One woman wore a MAGA hat, and the other is pointing to the hat. And naturally, the picture has led many people to believe that she is a Trump supporter.
And if you've been keeping up with the Bachelor Nation chatter, aligning yourself with Trump is not a good move. After all, plenty of viewers, who seem to lean left, had their reservations about Matt after learning he is a Republican and possibly a Trump supporter. And while Matt hasn't been seen liking a picture on Instagram that supports MAGA, we can all agree that Racheal is going to have a hard time connecting with the audience if she supports Trump.
So, it goes without saying that fans have been upset since the news spread. Many viewers have shared their distaste for Rachael liking the post and even said that they're considering boycotting this season altogether.
I’m truly debating on whether or not I’m gonna tune into the show tomorrow. I’m not really interested in watching racist MAGA Rachael get showered with gift on her date with a black man. Doesn’t feel right.#TheBachelor #BachelorNation— BachelorObsessed (@BachelorObsess1) February 1, 2021
Idk how i feel about tonights episode... since its the start of black history month & rachael who has been exposed to be hella problematic aka racist gets that 1:1 date with matt and she will be centered today. I just feel like producers did that on purpose. #TheBachelor— LatinasTalkTheBachelor (@LatinasTalkBach) February 1, 2021
Rachael Kirkconnell liking MAGA posts on Instagram is the least of her worries.
While it's bad enough that Rachael has been seen supporting MAGA, it looks like things are much worse. Fans of The Bachelor always do their homework on the contestants and it seems as if Rachael has a problematic past.
According to ScreenRant, Rachael has been accused of bullying. "A TikTok made by Maddy Bierster claimed Rachael bullied her and her friends in high school for liking Black guys," the site shares. As a result, other classmates have also come forward saying that they experienced bullying as well.
Not to mention, Rachael has also come under fire for "brownfishing" (the practice of making yourself look darker in photos). In a recently deleted Reddit post, a fan called out Rachael for seemingly sporting a super-tanned skin in some of her photos. And when you look at other images, the contrast is undeniable.
She has also been criticized for allegedly posting information from PragerU to her Instagram, a right-leaning organization commonly spreading racist opinions, the site reports.
The jury is still out on whether or not Rachael is a Trump supporter, but the other claims against her are enough to turn Bachelor Nation against her for good. And while she hasn't spoken out about the allegations that have been circulating via social media, we'll have to wait and see if she will put these issues to bed.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.