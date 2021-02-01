Fans Think That 'The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Is a Trump Supporter

While it's bad enough that Rachael has been seen supporting MAGA, it looks like things are much worse. Fans of The Bachelor always do their homework on the contestants and it seems as if Rachael has a problematic past.

According to ScreenRant , Rachael has been accused of bullying. "A TikTok made by Maddy Bierster claimed Rachael bullied her and her friends in high school for liking Black guys," the site shares. As a result, other classmates have also come forward saying that they experienced bullying as well.

Not to mention, Rachael has also come under fire for "brownfishing" (the practice of making yourself look darker in photos). In a recently deleted Reddit post, a fan called out Rachael for seemingly sporting a super-tanned skin in some of her photos. And when you look at other images, the contrast is undeniable.

She has also been criticized for allegedly posting information from PragerU to her Instagram , a right-leaning organization commonly spreading racist opinions, the site reports.

The jury is still out on whether or not Rachael is a Trump supporter, but the other claims against her are enough to turn Bachelor Nation against her for good. And while she hasn't spoken out about the allegations that have been circulating via social media, we'll have to wait and see if she will put these issues to bed.

