'The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Already Impressed Fans After Night One

In recent years, The Bachelor hasn't done a very good job of bringing couples together forever. Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss split after the show, Colton Underwood didn't get engaged on his season, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with the contestant he proposed to. Honestly, the list goes on. The hope is that Matt James can change all of that and some people think Rachael Kirkconnell will be the woman to make it happen.

After she stole his heart (but not his first impression rose) on The Bachelor Season 25 premiere, fans took to Twitter to shout their encouragement for Rachael to go far this season, if not win the entire thing. Of course, winning means also getting engaged and starting a new life with the Bachelor in question, so is Rachael "the one" for Matt?

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for The Bachelor.