Who Does Matt James End up With on 'The Bachelor'? His Final Rose Is Given To...By Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Will this be the most dramatic season yet?
Matt James is looking for his soulmate in Season 25 of The Bachelor. Tyler Cameron's best friend, who is the first Black Bachelor in the history of the franchise, told Good Morning America in June 2020, "It's an honor."
He added, "I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night, they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), this season of the hit reality series was filmed during quarantine at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania in the fall of 2020.
With surprises, dramatic moments, and a final rose reportedly given out, this season is going to be intense, and we certainly can't wait.
So, who sweeps Matt off of his feet? Keep reading to find out who the Bachelor star ends up with.
Who does Matt James end up with on 'The Bachelor'?
[Warning: Major spoilers ahead]
In the season premiere, Matt reportedly gives his First Impression Rose to Abigail Heringer. While this momentous occasion typically means the person is likely to make it to the final four girls, the 25-year-old financial manager is not Matt's final pick (according to Reality Steve).
Instead, Reality Steve has reported that Matt will give his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia. “All I keep being told out of Cumming, [Ga.] is that Rachael [Kirkconnell] won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” the spoiler guru wrote.
However, the gossip site noted that his sources have been wrong in the past. So, do Matt and Rachael get engaged in the finale of The Bachelor?
While Reality Steve has not confirmed whether the southern belle is currently sporting a rock on her ring finger, the ABC trailer teases a proposal.
Who is Matt's reported winner, Rachael Kirkconnell?
While introducing the cast in December, host Chris Harrison compared the Georgia native to these past contestants. “Just down to Earth, southern girl. Really personable. Just sweet as cotton candy, but also very competitive,” he said. “Don’t let that southern side fool you. Again, I go back to Hannah [Brown] and Hannah Ann [Sluss] and all our Hannahs, but she just has that sweet southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own."
He continued, “A small spoiler here: On the first night, Rachael is affected so much by the speech that Matt gives, just a reaction that I’ve never seen before on night one. So something to watch on night one with Rachael.”
In a teaser clip, Matt leads the ladies in a prayer, which clearly had an affect on Rachael.
“That just rocked me, I’m like not OK after that,” she tells cameras. “I had a feeling I was going to be, like, infatuated with him. But the fact that he opened that up with a prayer just like struck a nerve for me. I didn’t expect to feel like this so soon. He’s pretty much everything I expected him to be and more.”
Watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.