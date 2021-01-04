Who Does Matt James End up With on 'The Bachelor'? His Final Rose Is Given To...

Will this be the most dramatic season yet?

Matt James is looking for his soulmate in Season 25 of The Bachelor. Tyler Cameron's best friend, who is the first Black Bachelor in the history of the franchise, told Good Morning America in June 2020, "It's an honor."

He added, "I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me, and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night, they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”