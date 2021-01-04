Who Makes It to the Final Four on Matt James' Season of 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]

WARNING: SPOILERS for The Bachelor are ahead. Less than two weeks after Tayshia Adams handed out her final rose and accepted a Neil Lane sparkler on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, the hit love competition series is back with Matt James for The Bachelor beginning on Jan. 4. Like Tayshia and Clare's season, The Bachelor Season 25 was filmed in isolation at a resort due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The guys on their season dealt with the high temperatures at La Quinta, but things are different for Matt's cast. The only burning heat on his season will from his passionate connections to the ladies, since it was filmed in the fall in Pennsylvania. Matt's season is unlike any other because it is taking place outside of the Bachelor Mansion, but it will still have all of the elements we've grown to love and expect: drama, lavish dates, debates over "the right reasons," and, of course, love.

While many viewers like to be surprised by the final few episodes of the show, there are plenty who like to know what to expect. After all, sometimes audience members just want to know who to really pay attention to as the season progresses. Who makes it to the Final Four (aka the Hometowns week) on Matt James' season as The Bachelor? Keep reading to find out what we know (so far).

Who makes it to Matt James' Final Four? Thanks to spoiler sites like Reality Steve, interested viewers can find out in extreme detail how a season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is likely to go. Of course, these spoilers are all unconfirmed until the season unfolds on the air. These four women will be bringing their families to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, and they'll be vying for Matt's final rose. Article continues below advertisement

Rachael Kirkconnell Source: ABC The 24-year-old Southern belle is the one to watch out for, and she might just be the one to win over Matt's heart. She works as a graphic designer, and she's originally from Georgia. According to her ABC bio, she loves wine, charcuterie boards, and watching movies (even if she doesn't win, it looks like she has all the makings of an epic Bachelor watch party). Rachael hates when people drive slowly, and she prides herself on being organized.

Michelle Young Source: Instagram After Clare departed as The Bachelorette, four men were brought on to meet Tayshia. Something similar is set to happen in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which is why you won't see Michelle on the original cast list. She's one of five women to get added to the show after filming commences. Though she has less time than some of the other women, she still makes it to the Final Four. Article continues below advertisement Reality Steve notes that Michelle and the four other additions will enter the resort after the second rose ceremony. The 27-year-old is from Minnesota, but not much else is known about her at this time.

Serena Pitt Source: ABC The 22-year-old publicist is one of the younger contestants on Season 25, but that doesn't mean she's not ready for love. According to her bio, the Toronto native is looking for someone who is always willing to share food, and who is ready for both low-key and more upscale dates. While there's a long-running joke that Bachelor contestants are always named Lauren, there are actually two Serenas on Matt's season.