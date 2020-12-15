Who Is Tayshia Adams' Final Rose Recipient on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

It's no secret that we're in for what is bound to be the messiest season yet of The Bachelorette. Besides the fact that leading lady Clare Crawley had to wait months before filming for her season to begin (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), she fell in love with one of her suitors mere weeks into filming and quit partway through the season.

Now, Tayshia Adams, who was a runner up on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, has taken Clare's place.