Who Is Heather Martin From ‘The Bachelor’? She Might Be Making a Comeback

It’s always a fun time when a familiar face makes their way back onto another season of everyone’s favorite polygamist-style reality TV dating show, The Bachelor . When a former contestant comes back for another season, it’s usually because they either started a lot of fights or were beloved by America.

So, what’s the deal with Heather Martin ? Why is she rumored to be making a comeback to Matt James’ season of The Bachelor? We have all the details on her reported return.

Heather is best friends with popular Bachelor Nation personality Hannah Brown.

According to Reality Steve, Heather Martin, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, will attempt to get the final rose from Matt James on his upcoming season. Reality Steve reported that Heather Martin will arrive late on Matt's season and from there, she'll attempt to get to know him. Unfortunately, (spoiler alert) rumor has it that she’s sent home promptly after arriving at the mansion.

Source: Instagram

Why the blonde bombshell doesn’t make it very far on the show is still unknown. One important point to remember is that Heather Martin happens to be best friends with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. Hannah also happens to be very close with Matt. The plot thickens! Reality Steve implied that Hannah Brown was probably trying to play matchmaker between her friends and influenced Bachelor producers to put her on the show.

