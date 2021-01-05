'The Bachelor' 2021 Wasn't Filmed in the Iconic Malibu Mansion

Season 25 of The Bachelor is officially underway, but viewers may have noticed that Matt James' season was not filmed at the iconic Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills.

The mansion is a staple in the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, which is a sprawling 10-acre Malibu property that boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. If you're looking to relive some iconic moments, fans can even rent the mansion on Airbnb for $6,000 a night.