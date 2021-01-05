'The Bachelor' 2021 Wasn't Filmed in the Iconic Malibu Mansion

'The Bachelor' 2021 Wasn't Filmed in the Iconic Malibu MansionBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Season 25 of The Bachelor is officially underway, but viewers may have noticed that Matt James' season was not filmed at the iconic Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills.
The mansion is a staple in the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, which is a sprawling 10-acre Malibu property that boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. If you're looking to relive some iconic moments, fans can even rent the mansion on Airbnb for $6,000 a night.
So, why was Matt's season not filmed here? Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), ABC filmed The Bachelorette starring Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley and Matt's current season at resort hotels in order to keep the cast and crew safe. While Tayshia and Clare filmed at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, Calif., Matt's was filmed across the country. Keep reading to find out where The Bachelor was filmed.
Where is 'The Bachelor' 2021 filmed? It's not at the mansion this season...
Matt and his 32 potential love interests filmed in the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, located in Pennsylvania. The hotel, which is located just 70 miles outside of Pittsburgh, posted on their official Twitter page: "We were thrilled to join [Matt James] on his journey to find love while providing a magical backdrop for this season’s Bachelor."
However, filming took place at one of the resort's standalone hotels, Arden Estates. The gorgeous building sleeps 22 and features a poker table, bar, two hot tubs, and more.
While viewers will not get to see the typical jet-setting dates due to the pandemic, the hotel offers a wide range of activities such as ziplining, paintball, a spa, golf course, casino, and more, which we will likely see on Matt's season.
'Bachelor' fans may recognize this hotel from other seasons!
The 320-room hotel was built in 1970 and has won awards for its dining and service. But, this isn't the first time Bachelor Nation filmed inside this picturesque resort.
If you're a fan of the franchise, you may recognize the hotel from Bachelor alum Peter Weber and then-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan's YouTube channel. The ex-couple shared a recap of their time staying at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
Additionally, the hotel was also the backdrop for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's split with the villainous Chad Johnson. In one of the biggest jaw-dropping moments, he was eliminated in the woods.
We certainly can't wait to watch what unfolds this season of The Bachelor.
New episodes of the ABC series air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.