Victoria Refers to Herself as a "Queen" on 'The Bachelor — but What's Her Real Job?

While many people picture the long-ruling monarch from England when they think of Queen Victoria, that's about to change once Season 25 of The Bachelor debuts. One contestant who is already rumored to be the polarizing love-to-hate or hate-to-love villain on Matt James' season is Victoria Larson, who will introduce herself as Queen Victoria.

In the teaser trailer for Season 25, the other contestants refer to Queen Victoria as "a mean girl" and "more of a drama queen."