'The Bachelor's Matt James Is Ready to Be in Love for the First Time

Not only is Matt the first Black Bachelor lead as a biracial man, but he is also one who admitted he had never been in love before The Bachelor. If he had admitted that as a contestant on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, that might not have gone over well with a leading lady who was ready to settle down with a serious partner.

But, for the women ready to woo Matt on his season of The Bachelor, that kind of honestly will likely be welcome. Chris Harrison told Extra that Matt does indeed seem serious in his search.

"When I heard it for the first time, it was pretty jarring for me," Chris said. "There are those statements you hear when you’re like, 'Oh, okay. I need to see how serious he takes it.' I will say this, he is an unbelievably sweet, sincere, kind, giving man. He has a huge, huge heart."