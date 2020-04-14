An Official List of All 'The Bachelor' Spinoffs Ever Created

The Bachelor is one of the most popular shows out there, with a total of 24 seasons to date. It's addicting, entertaining, and makes for perfect small talk with coworkers. It's no surprise then, that ABC whipped up several Bachelor spinoffs over the years. Hey, if a concept works, why not keep going with it? And so, The Bachelorette was born in 2003. When that proved to be a success, several more shows followed suit. Here's a list of all of the Bachelor spinoffs that have been produced, including the most recent one, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.