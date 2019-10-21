Hannah Brown Was Reportedly Close to Being the 'Bachelorette' Again — Who Is She Dating?By Shannon Raphael
After eliminating 24 suitors on ABC's The Bachelorette, it appeared as if Hannah Brown had finally found her match in aspiring country singer Jed Wyatt. Sure, we were disappointed that she eliminated Tyler Cameron, who fans have said is quite possibly the hottest guy to ever appear on the franchise, but perhaps she was charmed by Jed's guitar and his unique voice.
Alas, the couple was not meant to be, as Jed's girlfriend came forward and said that the two had been going strong until the moment he stepped foot in the Bachelor Mansion. Hannah became the first Bachelorette to emerge immediately from the show single, and fans were excited with her take-charge attitude and ability to call Jed on his BS.
As a former contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Hannah proved to be quite the dancer. And, rumors started flying that she was possibly dating her show partner Alan Bersten. But who is Hannah Brown really dating?
Who is Hannah Brown dating in 2020?
When Hannah and Alan stepped on stage to Cha Cha for their first DWTS performance, fans were immediately struck with their apparent chemistry.
But, the reality star assured fans that her connection with Alan was strictly a professional one. In November 2019, the pageant queen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about her dating life.
"I don't have time to date right now...I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don't know if you know this or not: I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn't work out," she said.
Addressing her relationship with Alan, she stated, "No! I'm not [dating him]...We're great friends." Adding, "He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be."
Currently, it seems that Hannah is living the single life, so could she possibly be returning to the Bachelor franchise to once again find love on the reality dating show?
“ABC was after Hannah to be the Bachelorette again, asking her for months,” a source told Us Weekly. “They really wanted her to do it but, obviously, it didn’t ultimately work out.”
The source explained that though she "was close to doing it at certain points" to agreeing to do the show again,“ultimately the deal didn’t make sense for her.”
Adding: “She loves Bachelor Nation and she never wants to disappoint them, but it just didn’t make sense for her. She’s moving forward with her life and career."
Alan Bersten has been linked to his previous DWTS partner too.
Though Hannah and Alan spent a lot of time together while rehearsing for the show it seems the two are just friends. However, this wouldn't be the first time that Alan has sparked romance rumors with his dance partner.
On Season 27, Alan was paired with influencer Alexis Ren, and the two spoke about their own chemistry during their time on the show, and they even shared a kiss on one of Alexis' YouTube vlogs.
Alexis shared her feelings for Alan during one of their rehearsals, which aired on the show. Many assumed that their romance was actually just for show and they ended things shortly after Alexis was eliminated. Alexis is now dating actor Noah Centineo. The rumors between Hannah and Alan are strikingly similar, except they've denied being together multiple times already.
Tyler Cameron admitted that he and Hannah Brown still talk.
After Hannah asked Tyler out for drinks on the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelorette, we admit, we were hoping that the two could reconcile following their sad breakup on the season finale. But, Tyler began dating Gigi Hadid less than 24 hours after that drinks date with Hannah and it seemed like Tyler might have moved on from reality stars to supermodels.
Just a few months after his whirlwind romance with Gigi Hadid began, Tyler began doing press interviews where he admitted that he was single, but that he keeps in touch with Hannah.
"We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future. I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?” he said to Us Weekly. He confirmed that the last time he spoke to Hannah was when he wished her a happy birthday on Sept. 24.
Hannah appears to be currently single and enjoying her life ... and we're just happy that there are no rumors of her reconciling with Jed Wyatt.
