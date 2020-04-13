Who Wins 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'? Spoilers on How the Season Ends

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart might not be The Bachelor show fans want, but it may be the only one they get in 2020. Because of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions and stay at home orders put in place for the safety of everyone, filming for all of the other shows in the franchise were put on hold. Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that they had to halt Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and it is now postponed.

He also mentioned needing to figure out a new schedule for Bachelor in Paradise and even The Bachelor, which typically premieres in September each year. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has yet to prove itself as another gem in the growing list of Bachelor shows, but it certainly has potential. And now that you know who wins, you’re going to need to watch their musical love story from the start.

Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.