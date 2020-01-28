We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Granny's Got a Chance for Love — 'The Bachelor' Introduces a "Senior Dating Show"

Have you ever watched The Bachelor and felt tired of seeing the same, carbon-copy, pretty, young people competing for love? Well, it looks like the producers have something new in store for you.

To add to the already-large Bachelor franchise, the team is adding a new senior dating show to the roster, aimed at finding love for your single grandma or grandpa.

The producers put out a casting call for the “Untitled Senior Dating Show.”

Bachelor franchise producer Lindsay Liles posted the casting call to her Instagram page, calling for seniors ages 65 and older "looking for love" to apply for their new dating show.

"Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?" the casting call reads. "The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show! If you are ready for a committed relationship, email us today."