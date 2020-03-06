All 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Spoilers You Need Before It Airs

In what likely would have been a dream come true for Bachelorette Season 16 winner Jed Wyatt, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a combination of the best elements of the dating show we've all grown to love and a singing competition. Twenty-three single and eligible bachelors/bachelorettes will be on the reality series for the chance to find love, make the perfect duet, and sing their hearts out.

Though it took until nearly the finale for the spoilers about Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor to come out, ahead of the premiere, we already know what happens on Listen to Your Heart.

Want to know how the show ends, or which couples to watch out for? Read on for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoilers, including which couples exchange the words "I love you."