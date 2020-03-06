All 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Spoilers You Need Before It Airs

All 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Spoilers You Need Before It AirsBy Shannon Raphael
In what likely would have been a dream come true for Bachelorette Season 16 winner Jed Wyatt, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a combination of the best elements of the dating show we've all grown to love and a singing competition. Twenty-three single and eligible bachelors/bachelorettes will be on the reality series for the chance to find love, make the perfect duet, and sing their hearts out.
Though it took until nearly the finale for the spoilers about Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor to come out, ahead of the premiere, we already know what happens on Listen to Your Heart.
Want to know how the show ends, or which couples to watch out for? Read on for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoilers, including which couples exchange the words "I love you."
How does 'Listen to Your Heart' work?
The premise of the show is that all of the 23 singles live under one roof in a house similar to the infamous Bachelor mansion. While living together, the singles can all go on dates and explore various relationships at the same time. Because the show is from the Bachelor franchise, the dates will, of course, be epic.
When contestants don't form lasting connections, they get sent home. Along the way, the couples also see if their musical styles will mesh together too.
These are the essential 'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' spoilers.
Thanks to Reality Steve, we know how Season 1 of Listen to Your Heart goes down — from the final two couples to the songs they sing during the finale. The finale filmed on Feb. 13 in Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame. The judges for the finale are former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, her boyfriend and Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson, and Jewel.
The two couples singing in the finale are Chris Watson and Bri Strauss and Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle.
After exchanging "I love you" backstage (and becoming the only couple on the show to do so) Bri and Chris decided to sing Adele's "To Make You Feel My Love" and Ed Sheeran's "Give My Love." Jamie and Trevor elected to sing "Speechless" by Dan + Shay, and an original song.
Chris and Bri were later declared the winners of Season 1 of Listen to Your Heart.
Trevor and Jamie came in second place, but that's not the only burn that Jamie will be experiencing, according to Reality Steve.
The spoiler expert has apparently received information from multiple sources that Trevor went on the show solely to promote his singing career. Though he romanced Jamie throughout the season, Reality Steve claims that the two will likely not be a couple for long.
While the real prize for the winners is to find everlasting love, Chris and Bri will also be filming a music video and they've gotten the tools to be able to record original music together.
Jed Wyatt is likely shaking somewhere because of this prize package.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on April 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
