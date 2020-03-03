We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelorette
jackson-canfield-1583254505512.png
Source: Instagram

This 'Bachelorette' Contestant Was Cut Because of His Age Difference With Clare Crawley

By

ABC finally revealed who they've cast to be the next Bachelorette, and the leading lady looking for love is... Clare Crawley!

If that name doesn't sound familiar, that's because the last appearance Clare made on a Bachelor franchise show was in 2018 for the Bachelor: Winter Games. Originally the runner-up from Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, Clare is best known for her parting words with Juan, where she told him "I would never want my children having a father like you."

But Clare is turning 39 before filming for The Bachelorette begins, which is significantly older than the typical candidate. Casting had already begun before the producers had picked their bachelorette, and it sounds like they're making some changes to the contestants. In an effort to reduce the age gap between the contestants and Clare, it appears that ABC is letting go of some of the younger contestants, as confirmed by former contestant Jackson Canfield.