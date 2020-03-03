This 'Bachelorette' Contestant Was Cut Because of His Age Difference With Clare Crawley

ABC finally revealed who they've cast to be the next Bachelorette, and the leading lady looking for love is... Clare Crawley!

If that name doesn't sound familiar, that's because the last appearance Clare made on a Bachelor franchise show was in 2018 for the Bachelor: Winter Games. Originally the runner-up from Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, Clare is best known for her parting words with Juan, where she told him "I would never want my children having a father like you."