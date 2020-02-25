Here Are the 'Bachelor' Finale Spoilers You've Been Waiting For

Season 24 of The Bachelor is finally simmering down to the final few episodes, but that doesn't mean that the drama is over. In fact, we're far from it.

After an entire season of speculating who would be the second half of Peter's happily ever after, Spoiler King Reality Steve finally revealed what he thinks happened.

"Because I think this, doesn’t mean this is how it goes," he clarified. But he has some solid evidence on who he thinks Peter chooses on the “ever-changing" finale.