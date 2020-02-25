We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here Are the 'Bachelor' Finale Spoilers You've Been Waiting For

Season 24 of The Bachelor is finally simmering down to the final few episodes, but that doesn't mean that the drama is over. In fact, we're far from it.

After an entire season of speculating who would be the second half of Peter's happily ever after, Spoiler King Reality Steve finally revealed what he thinks happened. 

"Because I think this, doesn’t mean this is how it goes," he clarified. But he has some solid evidence on who he thinks Peter chooses on the  “ever-changing" finale.

Did Madison self-eliminate before the final rose ceremony?

If you've been keeping up with the show, you know that Madison got up and left during her one-on-one date with Peter on the Fantasy Suite episode. Reality Steve reveals that while she does come back for the rose ceremony before the Women Tell-All special, she only reluctantly accepts the rose that eliminates Victoria F.