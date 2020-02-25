Here Are the 'Bachelor' Finale Spoilers You've Been Waiting For

Here Are the 'Bachelor' Finale Spoilers You've Been Waiting ForBy Sara Belcher
Season 24 of The Bachelor is finally simmering down to the final few episodes, but that doesn't mean that the drama is over. In fact, we're far from it.
After an entire season of speculating who would be the second half of Peter's happily ever after, Spoiler King Reality Steve finally revealed what he thinks happened.
"Because I think this, doesn’t mean this is how it goes," he clarified. But he has some solid evidence on who he thinks Peter chooses on the “ever-changing" finale.
Did Madison self-eliminate before the final rose ceremony?
If you've been keeping up with the show, you know that Madison got up and left during her one-on-one date with Peter on the Fantasy Suite episode. Reality Steve reveals that while she does come back for the rose ceremony before the Women Tell-All special, she only reluctantly accepts the rose that eliminates Victoria F.
But things are clearly on the rocks for the couple going back to California, where both Madison and Hannah Ann meet Peter's parents (even though Madison's already met them).
Apparently, Madison decides that she can't continue things with Peter, eliminating herself after her meeting with Peter's parents. This leaves only Hannah Ann at the final rose ceremony — but is his decision that easy?
'Reality Steve' believes Peter has spent the last three months trying to win Madison back.
Let's look at all of the evidence that adds up to this. We've known since before the season started that the ending was going to be far from "traditional." Peter absolutely does not get engaged during the final rose ceremony — and Reality Steve can confirm that he's still not engaged three months after filming ended.
The preview shown after the Fantasy Suites episode also showed a clip of Peter telling someone "I'm so sorry, like from the bottom of my heart I'm so sorry. I swear to god I never, ever envisioned this," before walking down an unfamiliar driveway.
While we don't know whose driveway it is, right now the relationship Peter seems to have jeopardized with his actions is with Madison, especially after she got up and left during their one-on-one. Reality Steve also points out that this confirms the theory that filming continued after the so-called "finale," which is why no one knows how the season ended.
“Peter is with Madison, they are dating, but not engaged," is his overall consensus, though he admits he doesn't have all of the evidence needed to back this up.
What about Hannah Ann?
Even if Reality Steve's prediction isn't correct and Peter did propose to Hannah Ann during the final rose ceremony, he says he's completely sure they've since broken up. It's also completely possible that no matter which woman Peter ultimately decided to pursue, he will show up to the After the Final Rose special single.
It seems that despite how positive Peter was that his "future wife" was on this season, he did not leave the show engaged to her.
“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live," ABC’s head of alternative programming Robert Mills said. "There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After The Final Rose.”
If things ultimately don't work out with either woman, maybe Hannah Brown can swoop in and shoot her shot with Peter again.
