Does Peter Weber Get Engaged on 'The Bachelor'? What We Know About This Season's Trippy Ending

By

Does Peter Weber get engaged on The Bachelor? That’s the question on every viewer’s mind after the commercial pilot revealed that he’s certain the end of his season will remain unspoiled until it airs in March. 

Could that mean the 28-year-old ends up with no one, or possibly reunites with ex-girlfriend and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown? Naturally, we turned to Reality Steve for answers.

Who is Peter Weber engaged to on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

According to Reality Steve, the Season 24 finale will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Though the blogger has yet to suss out exactly what happened after Peter narrowed down his field of women to just two, he did confirm that ABC’s leading man does not get engaged on the last rose ceremony day.