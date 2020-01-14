We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
peter-pick-1580424029792.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Who Did Peter Weber Pick on 'The Bachelor'? Fans Have Some Crazy Theories

By

Season 24 of The Bachelor is in full swing, which means we're that much closer to knowing who exactly Pilot Pete picked. Thanks to Reality Steve, even before the first episode premiered, we already knew who had won the first impression rose and who makes it to the final four (spoiler: the first impression rose winner does make it to the final four this season).

This has been a season filled with more dirt and drama than any other — but who did Peter actually pick to be his co-pilot?

(Warning, there are nothing but SPOILERS ahead.)