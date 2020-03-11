We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
screen-shot-2020-03-10-at-62959-pm-1583890259292.png
Source: instagram

If Peter Is Still in Love With Madison, Why Did She Leave?

By

We were told that Season 24's finale of The Bachelor would be a wild one and, so far, it hasn't disappointed. We watched as we finally got the answer to the question of who Barbara Weber was crying about. We saw her fall in love with Hannah Ann and beg her son to bring her home to them. We watched her fight with Madison, who had given her son an ultimatum: stay out of the Fantasy Suites or watch me walk away. 

And then we watched Madison do exactly that. But why did she leave? Although Peter still hadn't made his decision, the 23-year-old made the choice to walk away on her own, saying that she didn't think that they could give each other what they needed. Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 24 finale.