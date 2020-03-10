These Fantasy Suite Dates Led Madison to Break Up With Peter on 'The Bachelor'

On each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , the final three contestants are offered the chance to stay with the lead in the Fantasy Suite. Most take the opportunity, since it's the first time they can interact with the main without any cameras, and it's known for being the time when intimacy occurs.

Ahead of Peter Weber's stay in the Australian Fantasy Suites with his final three, frontrunner Madison Prewett told him that she would have a tough time maintaining a relationship with him if he was intimate with either or both Victoria Fuller or Hannah Ann Sluss.

Despite her wishes, Peter was intimate in the Fantasy Suite, and he was still shocked to learn that Madison was serious about her ultimatum.