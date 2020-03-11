Barbara Weber: "Everyone Who Knows Him Knows It's Not Going to Work"

That was enough to make the interaction start off a little tense. But it was made worse when she asked Madison point blank if she was madly in love with her son. According to Barb, she said no and that she would not be accepting a proposal when the time came for Peter to make his choice on the show.

"You didn’t see that," she told the audience. "As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting. When I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, we just clicked right away. We did not have that connection with Madison."

Upon seeing that her son had in fact chosen Madison, she continued to fight for Hannah Ann. "Only one gave her heart to him. And that was Hannah Ann," she said.