Barbara Weber: "Everyone Who Knows Him Knows It's Not Going to Work"

In the first half of the season finale of The Bachelor, the truth was finally revealed about who Peter's mom, Barbara Weber, was crying about. Although it was believed that she crying about Madison, it turns out she kind of was. She was crying because meeting Madison for a second time had led her to feel that she wasn't the right fit for her son. She then begged her son to bring Hannah Ann home to them so that they could give her "all the love in the world."

And, for a time, she got her wish. She got to Facetime with her would-be future daughter-in-law and she got to welcome her into the family. Until Peter and Hannah Ann called things off because of his love for Madison. But Barbara couldn't let this injustice go. Here's what went down when she confronted Madison. Spoilers for the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor.