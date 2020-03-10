Are Hannah Ann and Peter Still Together? Where Is Hannah Ann Now?

Filming for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor ended months ago, meaning all of the contestants have had a chance to settle back into their lives post-show. While most have resumed the routine they had before they'd left, first impression rose winner Hannah Ann is looking at a few big changes happening very soon.

She was one of the final two to compete for Peter's heart, surviving a very tumultuous season. What is she doing now that her season on The Bachelor has ended?