Are Hannah Ann and Peter Still Together? Where Is Hannah Ann Now?

Filming for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor ended months ago, meaning all of the contestants have had a chance to settle back into their lives post-show. While most have resumed the routine they had before they'd left, first impression rose winner Hannah Ann is looking at a few big changes happening very soon.

She was one of the final two to compete for Peter's heart, surviving a very tumultuous season. What is she doing now that her season on The Bachelor has ended?

Did Hannah Ann and Peter get engaged?

If you tune in to the season finale of The Bachelor, you'll learn that yes, Peter did propose to Hannah Ann. But their story doesn't end there.

Peter initially listened to his family when they suggested he marry Hannah Ann, noting how dedicated to him she seemed. But just like he told his family, he was equally in love with Madison and struggled to let her go.

After filming ended, Peter decided to break things off with Hannah Ann in an attempt to pursue Madison again.