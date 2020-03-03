Crazy 'Bachelor' Fan Theory Suggests Hannah Ann Sluss Is Pregnant

This season of The Bachelor has been a roller coaster of emotions for Peter Weber and his final two contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. The pilot has told the ladies that he's in "love" with both of them, and he's torn on where his heart truly lies. Yikes!

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming dramatic season finale, Peter is shown contemplating who he will hand his finale rose to, while the women reveal that they are each at their breaking point. And, we don't blame them.

The clip also shows Chris Harrison confronting Peter and dropping a major bombshell on him. "I feel like I'm about to pass out right now," he tells the longtime host.