Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler Have Apparently Broken Up, Which Might Be for the Best

The blonde model and blogger had posted some seriously worrisome Instagram Stories on Feb. 23 in which she claimed that Chad was under the influence of alcohol , punched a hole through her wall, and had demanded to get into her apartment, while calling her names, according to Cosmopolitan.

In the video, Annalise said:

"So Chad just got drunk for the first time in like, 50 days, and punched a hole in my wall for no fucking reason," before she responds, "Go home, you're scaring me." He responds, "I'm scaring you, really? Really? ...Good fucking luck then. I hope you fucking die." Annalise had also noted he "screamed the r-word at [her] over and over."

Although the Stories disappeared after 24 hours, Reality Steve captured the videos, posting both parts to Twitter.