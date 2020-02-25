We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler Have Apparently Broken Up, Which Might Be for the Best

While we all thought that Chad Johnson finally found love with longtime GF Annalise Mishler, it seems as though his relationship isn't the paradise he dreamed of. The 32-year-old Bachelor Nation alum was reportedly arrested, according to People, after allegedly getting himself into a heated brawl with the professional model and blogger.  

So, what exactly is going on between Annalise Mishler and Chad Johnson right now? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding their violent argument, his reported arrest, and what he had to say about everything that went down.