Nicole Zavala Breaks Down on ‘Cartel Crew’ After Claiming She’s a Victim of Domestic Violence

Vh1’s latest series, Cartel Crew, follows the lives of descendants of drug trafficking families as they try to navigate adulthood while hoping to put their pasts behind them.

On the show, Nicole Zavala claims that she has been a victim of domestic violence. Nicole’s friend Stephanie consoles the shaken up reality star as she reveals that a guy who she has been seeing on and off becomes a different person when he’s intoxicated.

"When he gets drunk, he takes all his anger [out] on somebody,” she says. The guy then begins to accuse Nicole of having a boyfriend, which she denies. "He just grabbed me and then on top of that his friends all put their hands on me. He put his hands on my face, trying to drag me out of the hotel room," she reveals. Nicole starts to break down as Stephanie continues to comfort her, and also questions if she’s going to press charges.

Source: VH1

“No. He’s a big name, you get what I’m saying,” Nicole tells her friend. “I just wanna keep it to myself and deal with this s--t myself.” So, what happened between Nicole Zavala and Terrance Williams?

Back in October, TMZ reported that Dallas Cowboys player Terrance Williams was being investigated by the Miami Beach Police Dept. after a hotel room altercation with Nicole.

According to police documents obtained by the outlet, Nicole met Terrance out at a nightclub and was invited back to his hotel room. A verbal altercation broke out and the popular Instagram model was reportedly asked to leave. Nicole claims that she protested and Terrance called his friend over to escort her out. The wide receiver’s friend allegedly grabbed her arm and put her in the hallway.

Source: VH1

TMZ cites that the NFL player told police that he wanted Nicole to leave because she had a boyfriend and “he didn’t want the drama.” He also claimed that he never abused her or threw a punch at the model.

Terrance’s attorney Chip Lewis told TMZ: "Having spoken with eyewitnesses, it is demonstrably obvious that this lady has made a false report regarding Terrance. Terrance did absolutely nothing wrong."

He continued, "He politely asked her to leave his room and she refused. One of the eyewitnesses escorted her out of the room. Terrance and the eyewitnesses cooperated with the police and will continue to do so."

Who is Nicole dating now? While Nicole may or may not have had thing with the Cowboys receiver, it appears the sultry Instagram model is still indeed single. In the sneak peek clip, Nicole reveals that she is not in a relationship, telling her friend, "I don’t got no boyfriend."

Her Instagram continues to showcase the lingerie entrepreneur’s single status, as she even captioned this sexy pic from December, "Get you someone that can do both. My future BF gone be so lucky. Day time VS. nighttime."