'Bachelor' Star Chris Soules Has Found Love... With Peter's Ex, Victoria

It’s been over three years since former Bachelor Chris Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident near his hometown of Arlington, Iowa. After hitting a man on a tractor with his truck, the farmer called 911 and administered CPR, but walked away from the crash site before police or EMTs arrived.

Since then Chris — who agreed to a sentence of two years' probation in August after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident — has been laying low. But not so low that he wasn't able to find love again. And that romantic interest just so happens to be a member of Bachelor Nation. First off, is Chris Soules married?

The 37-year-old isn’t married and his legal troubles certainly put a damper on his search for a wife. In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Chris admitted that living on a farm in rural Iowa isn’t exactly ideal for dating. "My biggest challenge is being in a small town and not being able to meet a lot of people," he shared.

In a chat with People magazine just one month before the crash, Chris claimed his appearance on The Bachelor didn't necessarily help his love life. "I feel like I’m saying this all the time, but you watch the show, and you watch the reason that I went on the show, because I live in the middle of nowhere, and there’s not a lot of women, so it’s hard to date." Perhaps that's why he returned to the Bachelor pool looking for love. Who is Chris Soules dating now?

According to the internet's reigning expert on all things Bachelor, Reality Steve, Chris has been shacked up with season 24 finalist Victoria Fuller for at least the past week.

(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 15, 2020

Victoria, who was one of Peter Weber's fantasy suites dates and 100 percent the villain of her season, seems to have found some common ground with another disgraced member of the reality franchise. Between manipulating her way into the final four and all the rumors she's a homewrecker, Victoria is not exactly a fan favorite. Perhaps the peace and quiet of an Iowa farm with someone else who knows the trials and tribulations of reality TV infamy is just what she needed.

What happened to Chris’ ex-fiancée, Whitney Bischoff? Chris proposed to Whitney on the Season 19 finale of The Bachelor in March 2015, but the couple broke off their engagement less than three months after the episode aired.

Whitney met her future husband, Ricky Angel, later that year and the duo tied the knot in October 2017 after two years of dating. On May 6, the blonde beauty announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the pair’s first child, a baby boy named Hayes Singleton Angel. "He definitely has his mom’s Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad’s great hair and mild temperament (for now)," the proud mama wrote. "This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom’s passing — no doubt he was hand delivered."