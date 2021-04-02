Here's Everybody Who Has Accused James Charles of "Predatory Behavior"

The 21-year-old makeup artist has been accused of predatory behavior by everyone from Jeffree Star to straight boys like Gage Gomez and Jay Alvarrez to singer Zara Larsson.

When Tati Westbrook posted an emotional 40-minute video ending her relationship with fellow beauty influencer James Charles in 2019, many more people — in the YouTube space and beyond — came out of the woodwork to share their not-so-pleasant experiences with James.

He's addressed the accusations publicly several times, and he posted a 14-minute video on the matter, "holding myself accountable," in April of 2021.

It was the first time that James went off-the-cuff to share his side of the story, and he promised to hold himself accountable. He apologized to his loved ones and to those he hurt.

Keep reading for a list of those who called James out in the past, and who tried to hold him accountable years ago.